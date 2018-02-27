The Department of Justice plans to support lawsuits against drug manufacturers and distributors that have contributed to the opioid epidemic.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, and said the department will file a statement of interest in support of plaintiffs suing opioid manufacturers and distributors “for allegedly using false, deceptive, and unfair marketing of opioid drugs.”

“Opioid abuse is driving the deadliest drug crisis in American history,” Sessions said. “The Department of Justice is committed to using every lawful tool at our disposal to turn the tide. We will seek to hold accountable those whose illegality has cost us billions of taxpayer dollars.”

According to the Justice Department, the statement of interest will be "in a multi-district action regarding hundreds of lawsuits." No other details were provided.

Sessions told reporters the Justice Department is also looking at "what other civil actions" it can take.

In 2016, more than 100 people in the U.S. died daily from opioid-related drug overdoes, and roughly 11.5 million people misused prescription opioids. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the opioid crisis cost more than $500 billion in 2016.