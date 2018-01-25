Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will resign his post Jan. 31 to serve as the U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

The Republican governor notified Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach of his impending resignation in a letter Thursday, one day after Vice President Mike Pence was summoned to Capitol Hill to cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to confirm Brownback.

Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, a Republican, will succeed Brownback.

“It has been a great honor to serve Kansans as their governor since 2011, and prior to that as United States senator and congressman,” Brownback wrote in his resignation letter. “As a lifelong Kansan, I have been privileged to serve and represent my fellow citizens for most of my adult life. Kansas is a great place to raise a family, get a job, or start a business, and I will always be proud to call it my home.”

I am resigning as Governor effective 3:00pm CST on January 31. It has been a great honor to serve and represent Kansans for most of my adult life. Thank you for this opportunity to serve, and may God Bless our great state and nation. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/JpG0DSTK9L— Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) January 25, 2018

President Trump nominated Brownback to serve as the U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom in July, and the Senate confirmed him in a 50-49 party-line vote Wednesday.

Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and John McCain, R-Ariz., missed the vote. Without them, Republicans only had 49 votes in the Senate, the same as the combined vote of Democrats and Independents.