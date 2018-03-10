Actress and comedian Kathy Griffin is planning a comeback in the U.S., including a stop in President Trump's "backyard."

On Friday, Griffin announced her first shows in the U.S. since she caused a controversy last year after a photo of her holding a bloody head resembling Trump went viral.

Describing it as a "small, victorious announcement," Griffin said on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher," "I'm dipping my toes into touring again."

She explained how "even though the Trumps and nobody wants me to work again," she had just booked two shows earlier in the day.

"I'm going to do a show at Carnegie Hall in New York, and I'm also going to go right to Trump's backyard and do a show at the Kennedy Center," she said. The Kennedy Center is located in Washington, D.C.

Griffin didn't share dates, but soon after tweeted out a link for the Carnegie Hall event.

Great news - I’m heading back to Carnegie Hall in New York! Tickets will be on sale next week. If you want the first crack at the best tickets, join my email list and you’ll get a head start!



Link to sign up: https://t.co/2ABuYJyTUt pic.twitter.com/aDlo189KV8— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 10, 2018

Late last year, Griffin remarked how in the months since the controversial Trump photo went public and prompted a federal investigation, she hadn't been able to book a gig in the United States, blaming Trump for stirring the outrage against her.

“I think it would have been gone in a week without his tweet,” she told Politico in December. “Trump knows what would be perceived as something hysterical and he loves hysteria. There are millions of people who think I’m a member of ISIS to this day.”

Griffin accused Trump of attacking her on Twitter over the photo to distract from former FBI Director James Comey’s firing.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

“It was very soon after the Comey firing,” Griffin said. “He absolutely used me as a tool to distract from his bad news of the day.” Griffin also said at the time she had to stay off social media during the controversy because she was receiving death threats.

On Friday, Griffin also said it "sucked" getting canned from CNN because of the incident. Griffin co-hosted the cable news network's New Year's Eve program.