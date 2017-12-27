Comedian Kathy Griffin reflected on her experience in the months since she stirred controversy after a photo of her holding a bloody head resembling President Trump went viral.

Griffin told Politico she hasn’t been able to book a gig in the United States, blaming Trump for stirring the outrage against her.

“I think it would have been gone in a week without his tweet,” she said. “Trump knows what would be perceived as something hysterical and he loves hysteria. There are millions of people who think I’m a member of ISIS to this day.”

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Griffin accused Trump of attacking her on Twitter over the photo to distract from former FBI Director James Comey’s firing.

“It was very soon after the Comey firing,” Griffin said. “He absolutely used me as a tool to distract from his bad news of the day.”

Griffin said she had to stay off social media during the controversy because she was receiving death threats, but she has since been welcomed by fans abroad.

“They were thrilled to have someone come over and make fun of Trump,” she said. “I wish I could tour in the U.S. without getting shot — I know I can’t. I was in the middle of a 50-city tour when the tweet happened. It was canceled in 24 hours.”