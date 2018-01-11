White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said "nobody here" talks about Hillary Clinton just hours after her boss, President Trump, repeatedly brought up his 2016 opponent earlier in the day.

"We don't care about her. Nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton," Conway told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Wednesday while accusing the network of being stuck on the 2016 election in its coverage of the investigations into Russian interference.

Kellyanne Conway claimed "nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton" despite the fact that President Trump mentioned her at least 3 times earlier today #CuomoPrimeTime https://t.co/sGNQfZyNRt— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 11, 2018

Conway's comments come after Trump replied to a question during a press conference at the White House with Norweigian Prime Minister Erna Solberg about meeting with special counsel Robert Mueller.

“When you talk about interviews, Hillary Clinton had an interview where she wasn’t sworn in, she wasn’t given the oath, they didn’t take notes, they didn’t record, and it was done on the Fourth of July weekend,” Trump said, criticizing the FBI's 2016 interview with the former secretary of state about her private email server. “That’s, perhaps, ridiculous, and a lot of people looked upon that as being a very serious breach.”

Trump also said it "seems unlikely" he'll need to speak to Mueller, whose team is looking into whether Trump's campaign colluded with the Russians.