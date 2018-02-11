White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Sunday she’s not concerned about the safety of communications director Hope Hicks, who reportedly is dating Rob Porter, the White House aide who resigned this week after two ex-wives accused him of abuse.

Conway cited the 29-year-old White House communications director’s intelligence and “excellent instincts” on CNN after being played a clip of one of Porter’s ex-wives expressing concern about Hicks, saying, "if he hasn’t already been abusive with Hope, he will.”

“I am very close to Hope Hicks and I don't worry about her in that respect,” Conway said. “I'm sorry for any suffering this woman has endured, but in the case of Hope, I rarely met somebody so strong with such excellent instincts, and loyalty, and smarts. I didn't have the presence of mind and professional capabilities at her age that I see in her every single day.”

CNN host Jake Tapper interrupted Conway, saying that “strong” women are abused too.

“Many women get abused, no question, let me agree with you on that,” Conway said. “There's a stigma and silence surrounding all these issues, whether it's drug abuse or child abuse or intimate partner and spousal abuse.”

Conway did not clarify the current status of Porter and Hicks' relationship, but said: “Hope carried on this week, she was at work every single day, she's doing her job beautifully. You saw the president's very strong statements in support of Hope, that she's fantastic.

“She, respectfully, has a great support system around her. She’s got a beautiful family, wonderful friends and colleagues, and a boss who respects and relies upon her tremendously.”

Porter resigned Wednesday as White House staff secretary. His two ex-wives, one of whom shared a photo of a black eye with media outlets, said another women in a long-term relationship with Porter, 40, reached out to them last year to seek advice after being abused.