White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Trump does not plan on just listening during the reignited debate on gun control in wake of the latest mass shooting, he also plans on acting.

Trump held a listening session yesterday at the White House with survivors of the Parkland, Fla., shooting.

“He takes very seriously everything that was said yesterday and presented to him,” Conway told Fox News.

“These are not easy solutions but this is a necessary conversation. This is a president who doesn’t just listen, he acts. So I predict on his watch, things will change, and people will feel like school safety and public safety are much enhanced because he is the president,” she continued.

Early Thursday, Trump outlined his agenda on guns, vowing to take three steps to address gun violence. In a series of tweets, Trump said he would push for comprehensive background checks “with an emphasis on mental health,” raising the minimum age requirements to purchase rifles to 21, and banning "bump stocks."

“These solutions will not happen overnight,” Conway said. “But I can assure you the time for listening and the time for action will come very quickly because that’s the way President Trump is. He’s a man of action.”