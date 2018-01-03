White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said she's seen reporters switch from adversarial to nervous when in President Trump's presence.

In an interview Wednesday on Fox News, Conway commented on a tweet the previous night from Trump that said he would soon announce "awards" for "THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA" of 2017.

"I've seen this many times that folks are very bold on social media against the president, very bold on cable TV against the president," said Conway. "And then when they’re in his company, the knees start knocking. I’ve actually had to pick up people’s cellphones that they dropped and hand it back to them."

Conway did not offer more details on Trump's plan for the mock awards, but she said, "the struggle there will be how in the world to narrow it down to one or two winners in each of those categories."