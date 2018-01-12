The Trump administration has approved a proposal from Kentucky that would obligate some Medicaid beneficiaries to work, volunteer or take classes as a condition of being enrolled in the program.

The commonwealth will become the first locality in the country to implement such requirements, a request it initially made under the Obama administration. Under Obama, the government determined that work obligations ran counter to Medicaid's mission of providing medical assistance to low-income people.

The approval comes only a day after the Trump administration issued guidance for states that want to carry out such programs. Shortly after the federal announced its decision on Thursday, pro-Obamacare groups vowed to take legal action as soon as a waiver was approved.

Kentucky has estimated that the work requirements and other changes it wants to make to its healthcare program will cause about 95,000 Kentuckians to fall from Medicaid rolls and would result in more than $2.2 billion in savings over five years. The waiver application, state officials wrote, “represents our good faith effort to continue Medicaid expansion in a responsible manner.”

“Our demonstration waiver seeks to continue health coverage for our existing Medicaid population while evaluating new policies designed to prepare individuals for self-sufficiency and private market coverage,” they wrote in the waiver.

The Kentucky program makes numerous exemptions for caregivers and, as federal guidelines stipulate, do not apply to people with disabilities, children, pregnant women and older adults. It also exempts people it categorizes as "medically frail," such as people with cancer, blood clotting disorders, or alcohol or substance abuse disorders.

People on the program wouldn't have to work or take on other activities right away. During the first three months of being covered, they would have no requirements, and the longer people are on the program the more hours they would need to participate in activities, rising to 20 hours a week for those in the program longer than a year. Someone who doesn't fulfill his or her hours will have coverage suspended for a month.

Kentucky expanded Medicaid under its previous governor, Steve Beshear, who was a Democrat. The current Republican governor, Matt Bevin, has looked at ways to change the program and says it's unsustainable. In 2013, the state projected that 147,634 people would enroll in Medicaid expansion during the first year under Obamacare and would grow to 187,898 over the next six years. Instead, enrollment now exceed 428,000, Kentucky officials said in the waiver application.

"These costs have the potential to challenge the overall state budget and could create funding issues for other programs, such as education, pensions, and infrastructure, as well as also jeopardize funding for the traditional Medicaid program that covers the aged, blind, disabled, pregnant women and children," officials wrote in the waiver.