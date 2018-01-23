Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed one person was killed and multiple others wounded Tuesday morning in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky.

"Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us..." Bevin, a Republican, tweeted.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us...— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

Marshall County Emergency Management told Newsweek a suspect was taken in custody after allegedly opening fire around 8 a.m. CST Tuesday.

The school immediately went on lockdown until first responders arrived at the scene and were able to get the situation under control and tend to the injured.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who represents Monroe County, also shared his condolences to those affected and concern over the incident.

My thoughts & prayers go out to the students & faculty at Marshall County High School where there has been a tragic school shooting.— James Comer (@KYComer) January 23, 2018

Benton is a town of 4,500 residents and is located approximately 200 miles southwest of Louisville, Ky., in the western portion of the Blue Grass State.