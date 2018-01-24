Fifteen Medicaid beneficiaries in Kentucky are suing the Trump administration in federal court for approving a waiver that would require beneficiaries of the program to work.

The plaintiffs are being represented by the National Health Law Program, the Kentucky Equal Justice Center and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

"Through imposition of premiums and cost sharing, 'lockouts,' benefits cuts, and a work requirement, the waiver will radically reshape Medicaid in a manner that, by the state's own admission, will result in substantial reductions in coverage," the groups wrote in an executive summary about the lawsuit.

In the complaint, the groups write that federal officials violated Medicaid law by adding the work requirement provision, which they argue can be changed only through Congress. They argued as well that states are not allowed to impose additional requirements on the program. Under Obamacare, states were allowed to expand coverage to people of a specific income level, regardless of work status.

The complaint also says that the Constitution's Administrative Procedure Act was violated, which requires presidents "take care that the laws be faithfully executed."



The plaintiffs say they could be harmed under the changes.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia​. ​The plaintiffs are requesting the court block the requirements from going into effect during the court battle.

The Kentucky waiver is expected to result in 95,000 fewer people being enrolled in Medicaid.

The Trump administration on Jan. 11 published guidelines for states to refer to as they consider implementing Medicaid work, volunteer or education requirements as a condition for some people to be enrolled in the program. The administration approved Kentucky's waiver the following day. ​At least nine other states are considering ​similar waivers.

​Kentucky officials have said they intend for some of the requirements to begin in July. Republican Gov. Mark Bevin has threatened to discontinue Medicaid expansion if faced with a lawsuit.