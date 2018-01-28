House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Sunday he has confidence in special counsel Robert Mueller but isn’t so sure about investigators in the FBI and the Department of Justice.

“I have confidence in Mueller, I have questions about others within the FBI and the DOJ, especially what's come out in the texts, especially what it's been based on,” McCarthy said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

McCarthy was referring to texts sent between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, two FBI agents who were having an affair and whose text messages showed they were biased against President Trump.

McCarthy said the controversy over the text messages and the fact that the Democratic National Committee funded the research that ended up producing the Trump dossier raises questions about some of the investigators.

However, Mueller is not one of those people that should be worried about. McCarthy said he doesn’t believe Congress must take any action to protect Mueller from President Trump and a potential dismissal.

“I don't think there's a need for legislation to protect Mueller. We're raising an issue that's not,” he said.