House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Republicans would not be able to pass an immigration reform package without Democratic help in Congress.

McCarthy said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that no immigration plan would get done without bipartisan help.

“Whatever we do is not going to pass with one party or another. If you want to do it, that bill has a lot of merit to solving the problem,” McCarthy said.

President Trump has proposed giving protection for 1.8 million illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, including a possible path to citizenship, in exchange for $25 billion for Trump’s southern border wall and increased borer security.

McCarthy said he’d like to get the bill passed “as soon as possible.”

However, that process was harmed by last week’s government shutdown.

“I think there's urgency to get this done, unfortunately the government was shut down by Schumer,” he said. “They thought they wanted to take it hostage. That stopped the meetings we were having every day in my office and so let's just [go] back to the table and solve it.”