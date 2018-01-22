Kid Rock donated over $100,000 of the money he earned in merchandise sales while he was teasing a Senate bid to a GOP voter registration initiative, according to a report Monday.

The Michigan-born rock star, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, floated a Senate run last year against Democratic incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow. He has since confirmed that the months-long rumored run was never going to happen.

“All of the money raised from the political merchandise was sent directly to CRNC Action. The total is approximately 100k,” Kid Rock publicist Jay Jones told the Detroit News on Monday.

The president of CRNC Action, Ted Dooley, confirmed to the publication that a donation of about $122,000 was made in December. Dooley also said that they held voter-registration tables at Rock’s concerts last summer.

“The work was pretty much like other voter registration work we do — set up and man voter registration booths, collect the registration forms, and submit them — except a lot more fun,” Dooley said.

Kid Rock told Howard Stern last October on his show on Sirius XM that he was never planning on running.

“Fuck no, I’m not running for Senate. Are you fucking kidding me?” he said. “Who couldn’t fucking figure that out?”