Kim Davis has co-written a book about her experience refusing to issue same-sex couples marriage licenses as a Kentucky clerk because of her religious beliefs.

“Kim chronicles her dramatic encounters with furious, fist-pounding, homosexual men and the hate mail that flooded her office,” a description of “Under God’s Authority: The Kim Davis Story” reads, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The book is being promoted and sold by Liberty Counsel, the law firm that represented Davis after she was jailed for five days in 2015 for defying a U.S. federal court order regarding gay marriage licenses as a clerk in Rowan County.

Liberty Counsel's founder, Chairman Mat Staver, as well as John Aman, the organization's director of creative services, helped Davis pen the book.

“Kim takes you behind-the-scenes of the unlikely saga that took America by storm in 2015,” the description continues. “She tells how God transformed her life in 2011, why she almost retired in 2014, and how she knew — six months before the U.S. Supreme Court's disastrous 2015 same-sex ‘marriage’ opinion — she was headed for jail.”

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee contributed a foreword, while the book's back cover bears testimonials from Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Christian evangelist Franklin Graham.

Davis is running for re-election in 2018. One of her Democratic challengers is David Ermold, an English professor she previously denied a marriage license.

Davis also travelled to Romania in October to support a campaign in the country to block the legal recognition of same-sex marriage.