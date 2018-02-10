Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., identified former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as her primary political role model, despite last year claiming Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton, should have stepped down after having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Sharyn Alfonsi from CBS News’ “60 Minutes” asked Gillibrand, who for years was a beneficiary of the Clintons' support, whether she has been in communication with the Clintons.

"Well, I don't want to talk about that, but, I can tell you one thing … Hillary Clinton is still my greatest role model in politics," Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand came under fire in November, from a former Clinton adviser among others, after she responded, “Yes, I think that is the appropriate response,” when the New York Times asked if Bill Clinton should have resigned after his affair came to light in the 1990s while he was president.



Clinton was impeached by the House over charges related to the Lewinsky scandal cover-up, but was acquitted by the Senate in 1999.

Gillibrand also spoke to Alfonsi about former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., who resigned recently amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Alfonsi asked Gillibrand, the first senator to urge Franken to resign, why she was vocal about the allegations before the investigation had revealed full details.

“Where’s my moral compass if I can’t speak out just because I like someone?” Gillibrand said. “Just because they’re my friend? It’s okay to be a harasser as long as you’re my friend? That’s not OK.”

“He’s entitled to as much due process as he wants,” she added. “He doesn’t ever have to resign. That’s his choice. And my choice is to speak out.”

The “60 Minutes” episode is scheduled to air in full Sunday evening.