Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called out Republicans for their “silence” amid sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul and former Republican National Committee finance chairman Steve Wynn.

“The near silence is deafening coming from the Republicans. I really believe this should not be about any one party,” Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said Monday on “The View.”

Wynn resigned from the RNC on Saturday, a day after a bombshell report in the Wall Street Journal detailed how he allegedly forced female employees to have sex with him or perform sexual acts, and touched several female workers inappropriately. Wynn has denied that he “ever assaulted any woman.”

Gillibrand urged Republican colleagues to return Wynn’s donations, echoing the Republican Party’s call for Democrats to donate campaign contributions from Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein after he was accused of sexual assault.

As finance chair of the RNC, Wynn had hosted a fundraiser for President Trump and Republicans at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month.

“The Republicans should show far more leadership than they are today,” Gillibrand said. “They need to speak out and send the money back, and hold their own accountable.”