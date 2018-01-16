Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said she imagines most Norwegians are white, but did not know for sure, when questioned by a Democratic senator Tuesday morning.

Nielsen was testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee when she was asked by Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy if most people in Norway are white.

"I actually do not know that, sir, but I imagine that's the case," she responded.

About 94 percent of people in Norway are ethnic Norwegians and white, according to demographic data.

The question came because President Trump expressed a disdain for people from countries in Africa or Haiti coming to the United States as immigrants, instead wanting people from Europeans countries such as Norway during a White House meeting last week.

The comments have been criticized as racist by many lawmakers.