Retired NBA great Kobe Bryant took a shot at Fox News host Laura Ingraham during his acceptance speech at the Oscars Sunday night, calling his win proof why basketball players shouldn’t just “shut up and dribble.”

The jab was a response to Ingraham responding to LeBron James sharing some political thoughts in interviews by telling him to “shut up and dribble.”

“As basketball players, we're really supposed to shut up and dribble. But I'm glad we do a little bit more than that,” he said.

Bryant made the remark during his speech for winning best animated short film for “Dear Basketball.”

Watch it here: