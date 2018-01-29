INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Top Koch network officials on Monday warned that President Trump's polarizing leadership could turn the midterm elections into a bloodbath for the Republican Party as they pitched donors to contribute to a nearly $400 million campaign to hold back the feared Democratic wave.

Tim Phillips and Emily Seidel of Americans for Prosperity, the Koch network's primary political organization, predicted that 80 House seats would be in play this fall and said Republicans were facing an unprecedented threat to their power — in Washington and state legislatures across the country. To stem the tide, they implored donors gathered for the network's annual winter policy and political conference to open their wallets and fund an advertising and grassroots strategy already underway.

"Let's be frank right up front: These elections are going to be brutally tough," Seidel, the CEO of AFP, said. "Making the environment even more challenging this year are the high unfavorable ratings plaguing both President Trump and the Republican-led Congress. And the recent elections in Virginia and Alabama suggest that both anger and enthusiasm are high amongst progressive groups.