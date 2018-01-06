Fox News host Laura Ingraham hit out at the author of an explosive tell-all book about the Trump White House on Friday for claiming she attempted to distance herself from President Trump as conservative commentators grappled with the unpredictability of the new commander in chief.

"From Wolff book—this is TOTALLY FALSE. I was there! 'Distanced themselves from Trump'?! Total fabrication," Ingraham tweeted with an image of an extract from Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

From Wolff book—this is TOTALLY FALSE. I was there! “Distanced themselves from Trump”?! Total fabrication. pic.twitter.com/75QbME75IL— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 5, 2018

"Right-wing professionals remained passionate in their outward defense of Trump but were rattled, if not abashed, among one another," Wolff wrote, describing the May 2016 funeral for ex-Fox News boss Roger Ailes in Palm Beach, Fla.

"At the funeral, Rush Limbaugh and Laura Ingraham struggled to parse support for Trumpism even if they distanced themselves from Trump himself," he added.

Wolff's book, criticized for publishing unsubstantiated information and quotes that may have been given off-the-record, sparked a public feud between Trump and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon for disparaging comments Bannon made about the first family.