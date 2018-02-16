Fox News host Laura Ingraham attacked NBA star LeBron James on Thursday after the Cleveland Cavaliers star criticized President Trump, saying he didn’t “give a fuck” about Americans.

“The No. 1 job in America … is someone who doesn’t understand the people and really don’t give a fuck about the people,” James said in a recorded video with ESPN’s Cari Champion and fellow NBA player Kevin Durant.

The video was recorded around the time Trump came under fire for referring to some countries as “shithole countries.”

Ingraham said James’ comments could be a “cautionary lesson” for kids.

“This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it's always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball,” she said.

The NBA star graduated from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in 2003.

"You're great players, but no one voted for you,” Ingraham said, referring to James and Durant. “Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So, keep the political commentary to yourself, or, as someone once said, 'Shut up and dribble.'"