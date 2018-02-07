Actress Diane Neal launched an independent bid for New York’s 19th Congressional District seat.

The former “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” actress announced her House bid on her personal Twitter account Tuesday, saying she plans to run as an independent in the upcoming election.

Neal played Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on “Law & Order: SVU” appearing in more than 100 episodes from 2003 to 2008 and again in 2011 to 2012. The actress also held a reoccurring role on CBS' "NCIS."

MORNING!Ok, so it’s ON!!! But I’m doing with nearly no staff, no donations (yet), with no party. Website will be up later today (fingers crossed) and all ready to go. But goal is bigger than parties. Goal is no negativity. Goal is HIGH ROAD all the way.— Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

Neal launched her official campaign website, diananealforcongress.com, Tuesday and spent the morning answering questions from would-be constituents on Twitter.

"I’m a little Libertarian, I’m a lot liberal, mostly progressive, but I have this amazing ability to be able to take really complicated policy and break it down into edible sound bites, which is something most progressive liberals cannot do," Neal told the Daily Freeman.

Neal needs 3,500 signatures to secure a spot on the ballot in November. According to the Daily Freeman, at least six Democrats have announced their intention to run for the seat which is currently held by Republican Rep. John Faso.