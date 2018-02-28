Republicans and Democrats on Wednesday told President Trump that passing any kind of gun control bill that passes Congress will require his leadership, and agreed that Trump gives Congress a unique chance to finally pass something.

Trump met with lawmakers from both sides in the White House as part of his ongoing effort to get a bill through the House and Senate, and was told from both sides that his participation is critical.

"We will get 60 votes on a bill that looks like the Manchin-Toomey compromise on background checks, Mr. President, if you support it," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. "If you come to Congress, if you come to Republicans and say, 'we're going to do a Manchin-Toomey like bill to get comprehensive background checks,' it will pass."

That bill, from Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., would require criminal background checks on most gun sales, beyond the licensed gun dealers that have to run these checks today.

Details aside, Murphy, implored Trump to lead Republicans to the point where they can accept that sort of bill.

"I think we have a unique opportunity to get comprehensive background checks, make sure that nobody buys a gun in this country that's criminal, that's seriously mentally ill, that's on the terrorist watchlist," Murphy said. "But Mr. President, it's going to have to be you that brings the Republicans to the table on this, because right now the gun lobby would stop it in its tracks."

Trump seemed to rise to the challenge.

"I like that responsibility, Chris. I really do," Trump said. "I think it's time, it's time that a president stepped up and we haven't had him."

Later, Rep. Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida, agreed that Trump's leadership is needed, and said gun owners will trust him not to end people's Second Amendment rights.

"You can lead on this in a way that nobody else can, because for all of those Americans out there that the Second Amendment is so critically important to them, they believe you that you're not going to go into their home and take their firearms," Mast said.

"You have a credibility that nobody else can bring to this, that's why you can lead," added Mast, who supports a ban on AR-15 style weapons.

"We're all ... I mean, yeah, I'm gonna lead, but we're all gonna lead. We're gonna get this done in a bipartisan manner," Trump said.

Trump made it clear he supports a ban on bump stocks, raising the minimum age for buying a rifle to 21 years old, and improvements to the background check system.