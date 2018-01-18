Steve Bannon's lawyer says there is “no conceivable way” his client can be ready to testify again before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday after the former White House chief strategist frustrated investigators on Tuesday by refusing to answer questions on certain topics.

The leaders on the panel, Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, and ranking member Adam Schiff, D-Calif. sent a letter to Bannon's lawyer, William Burck, pressing Bannon to comply with a subpoena he was served after his testimony. They had pushed for another interview at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The letter, reported by the Washington Post, said Bannon should be prepared "to answer all questions for which there has been no claim of privilege asserted." The leaders also requested that Bannon "work with the White House to expeditiously clarify the precise scope of any executive privilege claims the president may wish to invoke."

However, Burck complained Bannon would have "insufficient time" to properly prepare to answer more questions. In a letter to the Intelligence Committee, Burch warned it would be "unprofessional and possibly unethical to expect to depose a witness who has had no opportunity to review relevant documents."

He added that it would be "unreasonable" for Bannon to comply.

Schiff complained Tuesday that the White House had issued a “gag order” on Bannon during its 10-hour interview that is part of its Russia inquiry earlier that day. Bannon declined to answer questions regarding his tenure in the White House or his work during the presidential transition, Schiff told MSNBC.

While White House press secretary Sarah Sanders earlier in the day declined to discuss in detail instructions to Bannon's legal team regarding what material may be protected by executive privilege, she explained "the same process and past practice" is being followed regarding the testimony of former White House employees testifying before Congress.

"I'm talking about the process, I can't go any further than that," she added.

Sanders also confirmed that Bannon's attorney shared the questions he was asked during the closed-door hearing.

White House chief of staff John Kelly went a step further and told Fox News the Trump administration did not instruct Steve Bannon to invoke executive privilege.

Reports Wednesday evening said Bannon also reached a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the federal Russia interference investigation, to come in for an interview with Mueller's team. Previously, Bannon had been subpoenaed by Mueller to appear before a grand jury.

A date for the interview has yet to be scheduled, according to ABC News.