President Trump's lawyers are in the early stages of arranging a possible interview between Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller's team as part of its investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the campaign, according to a report Monday morning.

But in addition to a sit-down interview, Trump's attorneys are also considering having him submit written responses to the special counsel's questions.

They have also asked if Mueller himself would interview Trump, where a potential in-person meeting would take place, how long the discussion would be, and what would be discussed.

It's not certain that Trump will formally meet with Mueller's people, but one source with knowledge of the talks said the process is "preliminary and ongoing," according to NBC News.

Trump's legal team is also considering ways to avoid an in-person meeting, including having him sign an affidavit that affirms he is not guilty of any wrongdoing during the 2016 election.