New Orleans police confirmed that a top Black Lives Matter activist died early Wednesday morning after being shot on Tuesday in the thigh.

Muhiyidin d’Baha, whose legal name was Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, was shot while riding his bike through the city, according to the New Orleans Advocate. He was taken to the hospital where he died hours later.

Charleston’s Live5 News team reported that Moye’s death was ruled a homicide by the New Orleans Coroner’s office.

D'Baha was arrested last year after attempting to rip a Confederate battle flag out of the hands of a protester in Charleston, S.C. He was also removed by officers from a local government meeting about renewing demands for community police watchdog board with subpoena power.

Moye was a leader in the Black Lives Matter movement.

The investigation is still open and ongoing into Moye’s homicide.