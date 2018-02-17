NBA star Lebron James shot back at conservative Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who said the Cleveland Cavaliers player should stick to sports after he dissed President Trump.

James tweeted late Friday that “#wewillnotshutupanddribble,” a nod to Ingraham’s broadside earlier this week.

Ingraham said on Thursday that James and fellow NBA star Kevin Durant should “shut up and dribble” in response to criticisms they made against Trump. James said at one point during a recently released video that Trump doesn’t “give a fuck about the people.” Ingraham also said to leave politics to the people who don't leave high school a year early, which James did when he left for the NBA.

Ingraham tweeted that she wanted Lebron to come on her show on Fox News next week.

James has not responded to the invite, but he isn’t the only athlete to take on Ingraham after her comments.

Hey King, Come play on my Court next week. You’re invited on the show anytime. https://t.co/CpXRl5jGzQ— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 17, 2018

His former teammate Dwayne Wade tweeted that Ingraham’s comments were racist.

“They use to try and hide it … now the president has given everyone the courage to lie their truths,” he tweeted.

They use to try and hide it.. now the president has given everyone the courage to live their truths. https://t.co/OwLSMHIG0m— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 16, 2018

On Friday, Ingraham put out a statement in which she said charges of "racism" against her are "false" and "defamatory."