Hollywood veteran Liam Neeson says the film industry's current sexual harassment scandal has sparked "a bit of a witch hunt" in celebrity circles.

Speaking to Ireland's "Late Late Show," the 65-year-old "Taken" actor suggested that some individuals who have been fired within Hollywood were wrongfully compared to disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, who faces more than a dozen allegations of sexual misconduct or rape.

"There is a bit of a witch hunt happening too. There's some people, famous people, suddenly being accused of touching some girl's knee or something, and suddenly they're being dropped from their program or something," Neeson said Friday.

He cited U.S. radio personality Garrison Keillor, who as fired from Minnesota Public Radio late last year over accusations of "inappropriate behavior."

"[Keillor] was listening to a sad story from a female friend of his, and at the end of this, he put his hand to her back, like this, and she had a blouse on, and it was her bare back," Neeson said. "I don't know what the blouse was like. He immediately took his hand away and apologized. She said, 'Don't worry about it, forget about it.'"

Neeson continued, "Months later he gets a call from a lawyer ... saying he inappropriately touched this lady, and he was dropped like that."

Nevertheless, the A-list actor said the anti-sexual assault movement that has roiled both Hollywood and the news industry is "healthy."

Several men in the film industry, including "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey and Academy Award nominee James Franco, have faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.