President Trump and first lady Melania Trump marked Valentine’s Day much like they did their 13th wedding anniversary last month — showing no public affection for one another.

Melania Trump spent the afternoon at the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health decorating cookies and making Valentine's cards with patients and their families. She sent a tweet Wednesday afternoon saying she was looking forward to a “very sweet afternoon” celebrating the holiday with the children.

Looking forward to a very sweet afternoon visiting @theChildrensInn & celebrating Valentine’s Day with some kids at @NIH! #HappyValentinesDay— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2018

President Trump did not mark the day on social media in quite a contrast with former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, who publicly expressed their love for another with a lengthy Spotify playlist and photo of the former first couple hugging.

Melania has wished her husband a happy Valentine’s Day via social media before, posting a photo to Twitter in 2013 of several dozen red roses. The president has never sent a tweet to his wife on Valentine’s Day, instead retweeting well wishes from his followers in 2013 and 2014.

Happy Valentine's Day to my dear husband @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/Q7Rsy1Fe— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) February 15, 2013

During last year’s holiday, Melania and Barron were still living in New York City as Barron had yet to finish his school year. There was no mention of Melania being at the White House, though her office did announce that day the White House Visitor's Office would be resuming public tours after a pause with the new administration.

The Trumps have been more private about their marriage than previous first couples, and the White House and East Wing did not respond to the Washington Examiner’s request for details on how they celebrated the holiday.

Their marriage came under intense scrutiny last month after it was revealed Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with Trump when Melania was pregnant with Barron. The White House has denied the affair.

Daniels resurfaced in the news on Valentine’s Day. Her manager, Gina Rodriguez, said Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was now free to tell her story after Cohen acknowledged the payoff in news stories published Tuesday. Rodriguez believes Cohen invalidated a nondisclosure agreement by confirming he paid Daniels with his own money.