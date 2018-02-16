Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said "demagogues" of the Left and Right won again after the Senate defeated a bipartisan immigration bill on Thursday, but he isn't completely discouraged yet and sees hope in White House leadership.

The legislation Graham supported was shot down by a 54-45 vote — 60 votes were needed for it to pass. Many Republicans and a few Democrats voted it down.

"I’m disappointed with today’s outcome in the Senate," Graham said in a Twitter rant.

It was an immigration proposal from Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Angus King, I-Maine, that would have enabled citizenship for 1.8 million young people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children and are in danger or being deported with the expiration of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program next month.

The proposal also would have provided $25 billion in border security funding and would prohibit so-called "Dreamers" from sponsoring citizenship for their parents. The plan also would have codified Homeland Security enforcement priorities to serious criminals and those who arrived in the country illegally after Jan. 1.

Border wall funding in particular has been a major goal of President Trump since the 2016 campaign.

Graham said he believes there is yet a chance to strike a deal on immigration that gives Trump "many of his priorities on the border and relief for the DACA-eligible population."

However, Trump was no fan of the bipartisan effort that Graham supported, calling it a "mass amnesty" proposal that he would likely veto.

The bipartisan bill also did not include language to end chain migration and the diversity visa lottery, two goals that are important to Trump and most Republicans.

Multiple proposals failed on Thursday, which indicates that lawmakers need to go back to the drawing board on immigration. Some are already pointing fingers, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying "Trump has failed his test of leadership spectacularly."

Graham too had been blamed for causing strife in regards to reaching an immigration compromise. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said it was "embarrassing" for Graham to accuse Stephen Miller, a White House senior policy adviser, of hindering efforts to reach agreement, and said it's beneath a senator to attack a White House aide.

Still, Graham called for a de-escalation in partisanship, which he said will be the saving grace for immigration reform.

"I do not believe victory will be achieved by further politicization of this issue. That’s the oldest game in the Swamp – blame the other side. There’s already enough intensity around immigration," he said.

In contrast to Schumer, he said Trump will be key to achieving success on the contentious issue.

"The only way forward is for President Trump to grab the reins and lead us to a solution," Graham said.