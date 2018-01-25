Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he is confident President Trump will be able to do what his predecessors could not and "fix" immigration.

“President Obama tried and couldn’t fix immigration. President Bush tried and couldn’t do it,” Graham said in a statement on Wednesday. “I believe President Trump can. Today’s DACA recipients can be tomorrow’s Trump Dreamers.”

The statement came after Trump announced he would submit a “legislative framework” for a potential immigration plan to a bipartisan group of congressional leaders on Monday and a bipartisan group of senators agreed on a process to craft an immigration reform bill that protects so-called "Dreamers," bolsters border security, and reforms the nation’s immigration system.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday that Trump's framework will include his priorities, such as securing the border and providing a permanent solution to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and would include input from “dozens of meetings” Trump has had with bipartisan Congressional leadership.

Lawmakers and the White House are still reeling from criticism lobbed their way over a partial government shutdown that began when Senate Democrats and a few Republicans failed to back a stopgap spending measure by the midnight deadline on Friday. The shutdown ended after three days, but another fight will soon follow as the current short-term spending deal expires on Feb. 8.

“I truly appreciate President Trump making it clear that he supports a path to citizenship for DACA recipients,” Graham said in the statement. “This will greatly help the Senate efforts to craft a proposal which President Trump can sign into law.”

Trump dismissed a bipartisan immigration proposal from Graham and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., earlier this month, deeming the agreement “horrible” for border security and called it “very, very weak.”

The Trump administration announced last year that DACA, which protects those who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children from deportation, would be rolled back within six months.

Members of Congress are trying to agree on a deal that would protect DACA recipients before the program’s expiration date on March 5.