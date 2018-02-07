Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called a military parade that shows the might of the U.S. military a “sign of weakness” and said he objects to an event that would bear the hallmarks of a “Soviet-style hardware display,” as it would be “cheesy.”

Graham was addressing reports—later confirmed by the White House and Pentagon—indicating President Trump is mulling a large military parade designed to show the strength of the military and appreciation for the troops.

Trump is reportedly interested in such an event taking place down Pennsylvania Avenue.

“I don’t mind having a parade honoring the service and sacrifice of our military members. I’m not looking for a Soviet-style hardware display. That’s not who we are,” Graham told CNN. “It’s kind of cheesy. I think it shows weakness, quite frankly.”

The South Carolina senator said he supports a parade where Americans gather to thank and honor service members, as well as an event that includes children and pays homage to military families.

But Graham rejected the idea of an event that focuses solely on the military’s weapons and technology.

“The idea of saying thank you through a parade makes sense. The idea of showing muscle through a parade, I think, is counter to what we're about and would actually be a sign of weakness, not strength,” he said. “Honoring the military through an annual parade, count me in. I just don't want it to become about hardware. I want it to become about people.”

Trump’s desire for a military parade stems from the Bastille Day celebration he attended as a guest of French President Emmanuel Macron last year, which impressed him.

The Pentagon said planning for a parade is in the early stages. The event could potentially take place on Veteran’s Day in November, coinciding with the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War I.

A Pentagon spokesman said the Army would take the lead on planning the parade.