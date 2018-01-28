Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday he didn't believe there would be another government shutdown Feb. 8 over immigration because Congress was working toward President Trump's March 5 deadline to fix the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"We're not going to see a government shutdown. There's so much interest in fixing this problem," Graham told ABC's "This Week."

"The president has made a credible proposal," he continued. "We're going to give a pathway to citizenship to 1.8 million Dreamers who have been well-vetted. We're going to do something substantial on the border. We're not going to cut legal immigration in half. We'll deal with chain migration in two phases."

Graham defended criticism of the plan to spend $25 billion on border security as part of Trump's immigration framework, comparing it to previous amounts allotted for "gang of eight" initiatives.

“You don’t need $25 billion for a wall, we need wall systems," he said. "We’re not going to build a 1,900-mile wall, but $25 billion can be spent wisely.”

The South Carolina Republican, who has been spearheading bipartisan talks in the Senate with Democratic colleague Sen. Dick Dubin, D-Ill., also implored his left-leaning counterparts to "calm down."

"I know it's hard to deal with President Trump," Graham said. "Take a deep breath. We can get there."