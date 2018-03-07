Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said President Trump should get "the lion's share" of the credit if the U.S. is able to reach an agreement regarding the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

In a spray of tweets, Graham, a vocal hawk in the Senate, said Trump's "strong and unequivocal position" on the issue would be key to defusing a situation where hostile rhetoric between the two nations have soared and Pyongyang has conducted multiple missile and nuclear tests since Trump took office.

"I hope the strong and unequivocal position by the President will lead to a major breakthrough that would be beneficial to the world at large," Graham said. "President Trump has been steadfast in his commitment to deny the North Korean regime the ability to strike the U.S. with a nuclear weapon."

"If there is an agreement reached between the United States, North Korea and the rest of the world regarding the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the lion’s share of credit will go to President @realDonaldTrump for his strong stand," Graham added.

His tweets come hours after South Korea announced that North Korea is willing to talk to the U.S. about abandoning its nuclear weapons program, after South Korean officials met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In response to the news, Trump touted the "possible progress" being made in talks with North Korea.

"For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned," he tweeted. "The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction!"

Trump and his administration have demanded, as a precondition, that any diplomatic negotiations be preceded by North Korea abandoning its nuclear program, which Pyongyang over the weekend said was "preposterous." The U.S. has also sought tougher international sanctions against North Korea to weaken the regime's resolve, while Trump has taken to mocking Kim with nicknames like "Little Rocket Man."

In a joint press conference with the Swedish prime minister at the White House on Tuesday, Trump declined to discuss what preconditions the U.S. would need in order to sit down with North Korean leaders, but did express optimism at there being palpable progress, more than what has been achieved by prior administrations, to end North Korean aggression.

"I'd like to be optimistic, but I think maybe this has gone further than anybody's taken it before," Trump said.

Graham, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, isn't one to shy away from an armed conflict with North Korea, if it did come to that. He told CNN last week that war with North Korea would be "worth it in terms of long-term stability and national security."