Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham wants the United States to skip the Winter Olympics in South Korea if North Korea attends the games.

“Allowing Kim Jong Un’s North Korea to participate in #WinterOlympics would give legitimacy to the most illegitimate regime on the planet,” Graham tweeted Monday. “I’m confident South Korea will reject this absurd overture and fully believe that if North Korea goes to the Winter Olympics, we do not.”

South Korea offered to hold high-level talks with North Korea next week after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was open to negotiations as his country aims to strengthen its nuclear weapons program.

The talks are expected to be focused on North Korea’s participation in the Olympics, but could shift to the denuclearization of North Korea.

“We look forward to candidly discussing interests from both sides face-to-face with North Korea along with the North’s participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics,” Unification Minister Cho Myong-gyon said, according to Reuters.

Kim Jong Un has said his country will continue its weapons program.

The Olympics are set to take place in South Korea from Feb. 9-25.