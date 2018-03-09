Sen. Lindsey Graham shared on Thursday a "word of warning" to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to keep in mind when he meets with President Trump.

"The worst possible thing you can do is meet with President Trump in person and try to play him," the South Carolina Republican said in a statement after a South Korean official announced outside the West Wing that Trump had accepted an invitation from Kim to meet by May.

"If you do that, it will be the end of you — and your regime," he added.

Though they were bitter rivals during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, Graham has become a close ally of Trump's over the past year. Graham is a vocal hawk in the Senate and has repeatedly suggested that North Korea is teetering on the edge of war with the U.S. due to its insistence on threatening the U.S. and its efforts to build nuclear weapons capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

Graham said he has had "numerous discussions" with Trump, and explained that he "firmly" believes in Trump's "strong stand against North Korea and its nuclear aggression gives us the best hope in decades to resolve this threat peacefully."

In a tweet Thursday evening, Trump said North Korea will refrain from conducting missile tests until his meeting with Kim takes place. The time and place of the meeting have yet to be determined. Trump also said sanctions strapped on the rogue regime, intended to pressure North Korea into agreeing to talks, will remain in place in the meantime.

Graham has been critical of past deals struck between the U.S. and belligerent rivals. The senator is a leading critic of the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration, European allies, China, and Russia, which limits Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. In September, he praised Trump's decision to decertify the "terrible" deal.

In his statement Thursday, noting past failures to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear program, he said he believes there has now been a change in North Korea's thinking now that Trump is president.

“I am not naive," Graham said. "I understand that if the past is an indication of the future, North Korea will be all talk and no action. However, I do believe that North Korea now believes President Trump will use military force if he has to."

Graham, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told CNN recently that war with North Korea would be "worth it in terms of long-term stability and national security."