Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., attacked President Trump’s plan to impose sweeping steel and aluminum tariffs, saying it hurts U.S. allies and doesn’t effectively penalize China.

“Your solution has let China off the hook,” said Graham, addressing the president on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Graham said the administration should get back into the Trans-Pacific Partnership if it wants to hurt China for steel dumping and hit them on currency manipulation.



“China wins when we fight with Europe,” Graham said. “China is winning and we’re losing with this tariff regime. Go after China, not the rest of the world.”

In response to Trump’s sudden announcement, the European Union is threatening to impose tariffs on a number of American goods.