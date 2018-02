Numerous companies have announced in recent days they were pulling benefits and other services for National Rifle Association members in the aftermath of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.

Here’s a list of the companies who have said they have cut ties with the powerful gun-rights lobbying group. This list will be updated to note other announcements.

MetLife

Chubb

Delta Air Lines

United Airlines

First National Bank of Ohama

Enterprise

Hertz

Symantec

SimpliSafe

Wyndham Worldwide (says it ended its NRA partnership in late 2017)

Best Western (says it ended its association with NRA in 2014)