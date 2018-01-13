London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Friday slammed President Trump in a statement commenting on Trump's cancelled trip to the United Kingdom, saying Londoners had "made it clear" Trump was not welcome in their city.

“It appears that President Trump got the message from the many Londoners who admire America and Americans but find his policies and actions the polar opposite of our city’s values of inclusion, diversity, and tolerance,” Khan wrote in a statement attached to a tweet Friday.

Many Londoners have made it clear that Donald Trump is not welcome here while he is pursuing such a divisive agenda. It seems he’s finally got that message. pic.twitter.com/YD0ZHuWtr3— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 12, 2018

Khan reiterated fears Trump's visit would have been met with peaceful protests, adding he hoped the president would use the missed opportunity to further diplomatic ties as a chance to reconsider "the pursuit of his divisive agenda."

Khan, a member of Britain's left-leaning Labour Party, also hit out at British Prime Minister Theresa May, who belongs to the Conservative Party.

“This just reinforces what a mistake it was for [Prime Minister] Theresa May to rush and extend an invitation of a state visit in the first place,” he wrote.

Trump announced on Thursday that he would not be traveling to the U.K. in February to open the new U.S. embassy in London because of a "bad" property deal made as part of the embassy's relocation.

Former President George W. Bush's State Department signed an agreement in 2008 to move the embassy from Grosvenor Square in central London to Nine Elms in southwest London at a cost of about $1 billion amid security concerns.

Khan and Trump have exchanged tough words before.

The pair had a public spat in the wake of a terror attack on London Bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area in June 2017.

Trump criticized Khan for his handling of the incident, which left eight people dead and 48 others injured.