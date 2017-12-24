Grammy-winning singer Lorde canceled her upcoming show in Tel Aviv after she received an open letter urging her to "join the artistic boycott of Israel."

"Unfortunately, Lorde's concert planned for July has been cancelled. Refunds for concert tickets will be provided within 14 business days," the production company responsible for her show said in an email.

In the email, obtained by the Jerusalem Post, Lorde's representatives said the 21-year-old New Zealand pop star would soon explain her decision via Twitter.

Jewish New Zealander Justine Sachs and Palestinian New Zealander Nadia Abu-Shanab wrote an open letter to Lorde earlier this week in which they said her performing in Tel Aviv would "be seen as giving support to the policies of the Israeli government, even if you make no comment on the political situation."

Lorde responded to the letter on Twitter, thanking the authors and said that "she is considering all options."

"Noted! Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too," the singer wrote on Twitter.

The show was set to take place at Tel Aviv's convention center on June 5.