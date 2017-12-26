Rep. Louie Gohmert blasted special counsel Robert Mueller, saying he would “love to get [President] Trump’s scalp,” and that he wants to be a hero to Democrats.

In an interview Tuesday with “Fox and Friends,” the Texas Republican blasted the man appointed by the Department of Justice to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

“Mueller I have said since day one, since he was appointed, he’s bad news. He's out for a scalp. He would love to get Trump’s scalp. He would love to be the hero of the left to take out Donald Trump; he will do everything he can to do that,” Gohmert said.

Mueller, a Republican, was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to oversee the probe.

Republicans have claimed that the investigation is biased, accusations buttressed by the release of anti-Trump, pro-Clinton text messages exchanged between an FBI agent and an FBI lawyer who were both part of the probe.

Mueller removed the agent, Peter Strzok, from his team following the discovery of the text messages. Lisa Page, the lawyer, had already reportedly left Mueller’s team.

Gohmert said that the Strzok-Page text messages are not holding Mueller back.

“Mueller is not going to be deterred by these people falling around him. He wants a scalp, and he’d love to get POTUS. If he cannot get the president, He’ll take a Mike Flynn, and it was kind of sad the way that all happened,” Gohmert said, adding, “We’re in some dangerous waters going forward.”

Gohmert is referring to the December 1 guilty plea of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty to "willfully and knowingly" making "false, fictitious and fraudulent statements" to the FBI, and subsequently confirmed that he is cooperating with Mueller's investigation.

Gohmert continued to blast Mueller, who served as FBI director from 2001 to 2013 after being originally appointed by former President George W. Bush to a 10-year term and given a two-year extension by former President Barack Obama.

“Since the day Mueller went in, he has not been the upstanding the affair guy that people have painted him as being,” Gohmert said. “He did more destruction to the FBI, he weakened the FBI more so than J. Edgar Hoover, than anybody ever did ... He just consistently shows disdain toward people who are very conservative. He’s a problem.”