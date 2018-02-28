Rev. Louis Farrakhan gave a Saviours’ Day 2018 Address on Sunday in which he declared that "the powerful Jews are my enemy," and "white folks are going down."

The Chicago speech went widely unnoticed at first, but garnered more traction on Wednesday when excerpts were tweeted out. CNN anchor Jake Tapper, for example, tweeted out a thread of the keynote speech with some of his quotes, and said Farrakhan was more dangerous than other "alt-reich" leaders because he “has a much larger following and elected officials meet with him openly.”

The difference between Farrakhan and some members of the alt-reich whose heinous bigotry has received a lot of attention this past year: Farrakhan has a much larger following and elected officials meet with him openly. -fin-— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

“Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out, turning men into women and women into men,” Farrakhan said in his keynote speech.

“White folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan, by God’s grace, has pulled a cover off of that Satanic Jew, and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through,” Farrakhan said towards the end of his speech.

Farrakhan is the Nation of Islam leader that then-Sen. Barack Obama took a photo with at a 2005 Congressional Black Caucus meeting.

The photographer, Askia Muhammad, said he “gave the picture up at the time and basically swore secrecy” to not publish it because it would have most likely “made a difference” in Obama’s political future.