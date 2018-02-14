Louise Linton aspires to one day be able to wear again the all-black assemble she donned when photographed with her husband, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing with a sheet of $1 bills.

“I really hope someday I can wear that outfit again. Because I really liked it," Linton told Elle in an interview published Tuesday.

“I just didn’t bother taking the gloves off because it was kind of cold in the bureau. And I didn’t expect that I would be pulled into a picture!” the Scottish actress continued.

Linton and Mnuchin were widely mocked on social media in November after the image went viral, with many Twitter pundits drawing comparisons between the pair and villains from the James Bond franchise.

The misstep was the second for Linton, who in August lashed out at a woman on Instagram who accused her of living a lavish lifestyle at the taxpayers' expense.

Linton reiterated how apologetic she was over the episode.

“I was feeling like a regular person. And regular people, when someone says something mean to you on social media, regular people are allowed to respond," she said.

“I wasn’t thinking, I am the wife of this person and thus I should act like the wife of this person,” Linton further explained.

She lamented how political neophytes do not receive "a handbook of dos and don’ts now that you’re in this position," adding she has since employed the help of a Washington protocol expert.

“I’m just a regular girl and I’m not perfect, but I’m trying my best,” Linton said. “Maybe I should wear that on a T-shirt and Instagram that. And then on the back it should say ... ‘I’m so sorry.’”