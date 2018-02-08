Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., ripped into his congressional Democratic colleagues who intend to support the Senate's budget accord, saying they will be "colluding" with President Trump and Republicans to deport so-called "Dreamers" if they follow through.

"When that budget deal comes over from the Senate, the only way it will pass the House of Representatives is with substantial Democratic support. And I hope I hear Nancy Pelosi as vigorously opposing Democrats colluding with Republicans to deport Dreamers," Gutierrez told MSNBC Wednesday, referring to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's multi-hour filibuster demanding a vote on a legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in the House.

"Because if Democrats join with Republicans on this deal and lift the caps, what you will have is a collusion with Donald Trump to deport Dreamers, and I hope that does not happen," he continued.

While Gutierrez applauded the stamina Pelosi has displayed during her long speech on the House floor, he implored her to stand by her principles during budget negotiations after the Senate agreed to fund the government for the remainder of this fiscal year and lift spending caps for the next two years.

"It's nice, it's cute even, to say, 'Oh, I want a vote on a DREAM bill, I want a vote on something for the Dreamers, but then at the same time, we're going to lift the caps and basically give away all of your leverage," the retiring Illinois Democrat said. "No, we have always insisted that one thing be tied to the other."

Gutierrez has been a vocal advocate for Dreamers, or illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors.

The member of the Hispanic Congressional Caucus threatened Tuesday to break with the Democratic caucus if a spending caps agreement was reached without addressing the DACA program.

The Obama-era DACA initiative which provides legal protections for Dreamers will be fully rescinded on March 5 unless Congress come to an agreement to extend it in some fashion.