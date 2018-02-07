Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., is threatening to break with the Democratic caucus if a spending caps deal is reached without addressing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which will be fully rescinded come March 5.

Gutierrez told Capitol Hill reporters Tuesday it would be "a complete betrayal" if House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., asked Democrats to back a spending caps bill before the current funding arrangement expires on Feb. 8 without a legislative solution to protect so-called "Dreamers," or immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as minors.

Gutierrez said he may never go to another Democratic caucus breakfast if that were the case, according to the Huffington Post.

He added that he hoped Pelosi would lose the support of the caucus if she consented to such a deal without a DACA agreement.

Rep. Luis Gutierrez says if Pelosi asked for Democrats to support a caps deal without a DACA agreement, that would be “a complete betrayal.”



He says he might not ever go to another Democratic Caucus breakfast if that were the case.— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 6, 2018

Would Nancy Pelosi lose the support of the Democratic Caucus if she supported this caps deal without DACA?



Luis Gutierrez: “I would hope so.”— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 6, 2018

A spokesperson for Gutierrez told the Washington Examiner the key word in his quote was "if."

"Look, it makes it very difficult, not impossible for me to keep standing up for the Democratic Party and be a member of an institution and a grouping in the Congress of the United States, which doesn't reflect key values that I have," Gutierrez also said, per the Guardian.

Luis Gutierrez is open to leaving the Democratic Party if budget deal is reached without DACA pic.twitter.com/vyvFuvQN2F— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 6, 2018

The member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus is of Puerto Rican descent and has been a fervent advocate for DACA recipients.

In January, he said he would get behind President Trump's proposed southern border wall if Republicans agreed to protect Dreamers.

A temporary government funding measure, the fourth passed this fiscal year, runs out on Thursday. The House passed legislation Tuesday evening that would temporarily fund the government into late March and provide full-year funding for the military.