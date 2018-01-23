A majority of American voters blame President Trump for not trying hard enough to prevent a government shutdown, according to a new poll.

Fifty-three percent of voters said Trump didn’t do enough to stop a shutdown from happening, a new Morning Consult/Politico poll revealed. Meanwhile, 29 percent said he did do enough.

The poll revealed that voter’s views were divided on partisan lines: 82 percent of Democrats said Trump didn’t do enough, in comparison to 24 percent of Republicans.

Overall, 15 percent of voters held congressional Republicans responsible for the shutdown and 35 percent of voters held congressional Democrats responsible. Meanwhile, 34 percent blamed Trump for the shutdown.

The partial government shutdown started over the weekend after most Senate Democrats and a few Republicans voted to block a temporary spending bill that would have authorized funding for the government until Feb. 16.

The shutdown ended Monday after both houses approved a bill that will fund the government through Feb. 8. Trump added his signature to the legislation Monday evening.

The last time the government entered a shutdown was in 2013 under the Obama administration.

The poll sampled 1,997 registered voters and was conducted from Jan. 20-21. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.