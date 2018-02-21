A majority of Americans still would like to see President Trump publicly release his highly speculated tax returns as tax season in the U.S. gets underway.

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, 67 percent of voters would like to see the president publicly disclose his tax returns, whereas only 24 percent think the president shouldn’t release his tax returns and 9 percent responded don’t know or don’t care.

Among those polled, Democrats overwhelmingly say 91-5 that Trump should release his tax returns to the public. On the other hand, only 30 percent of Republicans want the president to disclose his financial earnings, and 51 percent think he shouldn’t.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump opted to not release any of his previous tax returns, breaking a tradition previously upheld by those running for the nation’s top office.

While the president claimed he was holding his financial records back because he was under audit, many of his opponents speculated that he had something to hide.

According to the latest poll, which was conducted between Feb. 16-19, 52 percent of voters believe the president’s failure to release his tax returns is because he has something to hide and 19 percent believe it’s because he’s under audit.

Only 10 percent of Republicans believe it’s because he has something to hide, compared to 85 percent of Democrats believe the president is covering something up.

This latest poll also shows a slight dip in Trump’s approval rating, with 37-58 saying they approve of the way he is handling his job as president compared to earlier this month where he hit a 40 percent approval rating.



Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,249 voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points.