A man from Michigan was arrested after he allegedly warned he would gun down employees at the CNN headquarters in Atlanta.

An investigation was launched by the FBI after the man allegedly called CNN 22 times roughly seven days ago, WGCL-TV reported Monday.

“Fake news,” the man said to a CNN operator. “I’m coming to gun you all down.”

He called CNN again and touted his strength and issued another ominous warning.

“I’m smarter than you. More powerful than you,” he said. “I have more guns than you. More manpower. Your cast is about to get gunned down in a matter of hours.”

“I am coming to Georgia right now to go to the CNN headquarters to fucking gun every single last one of you,” he added.

Authorities prevented the man from conducting any violent attack by tracing the call.

President Trump has made multiple verbal attacks on the media and has singled out CNN before. In the past, he has retweeted an edited gif depicting himself wrestling a man with a CNN logo on his head.