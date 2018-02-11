White House legislative director Marc Short accused the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee of intentionally sabotaging the release of a memo prepared by Democrats to counter Rep. Devin Nunes’ memo on the Trump dossier.

Short said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that Schiff intentionally included sources and methods in the 10-page memo that he knew would have to be redacted, setting off a political fight.

“We believe Congressman Schiff intentionally put in there methods and sources that he knew would need to be redacted. And if we redacted it, there would be an outcry that says the White House is trying to edit it,” Short said. “So, we said take it back, work with the FBI, clean it up and we'll release it.”

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released a four-page memo earlier this month detailing the level to which the FBI relied on the Trump dossier to obtain a warrant to spy on Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser on the Trump campaign.

However, Democrats have said that memo was incomplete and didn’t contain crucial facts that would make the memo less explosive.

Short said the FBI’s concern about the Republican memo was not so much about identifying sources and methods, but about transparency they didn’t want to face.

“There were not sources and methods of concern in that memo. There was concern of us releasing it because they didn't want the same transparency,” Short said of the FBI.